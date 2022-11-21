LOOK: UAE President attends finale of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the finale of the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix together with His Highnesses the Sheikhs and heads of delegations from brotherly and friendly countries.

The competitions were attended as well by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayeed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

The UAE President congratulated motorsports fans across the world on the successful end of the much-anticipated championship, praising the work of the championship’s final race organizers as well as the role of all those who contributed to Abu Dhabi’s successful hosting of this global event.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had arrived on the first lap of the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to mark the start of the last race after the UAE national anthem had been performed.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has presented the winner’s trophy to the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s champion Max Verstappen.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, awarded the second place trophy to Charles Leclerc, while Abdulla Khouri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, awarded the third place trophy to Sergio Perez. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, awarded the Constructors’ Championship title to Oracle Red Bull Racing. The ceremony was also attended by Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile).

More than 160,000 visitors attended the 2022 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, with more than 60 percent coming from overseas, highlighting the emirate’s position as a world-class tourism destination, as well as a major global entertainment and sporting hub.