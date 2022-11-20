PBBM describes former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo his ‘secret weapon’ during APEC Summit – here’s why

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos hailed former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as his “secret weapon” at the APEC Summit during his meeting with the Filipino community in Thailand at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Bangkok,

He personally invited Macapagal-Arroyo to accompany him to the APEC Summit, citing her important expertise and insights.

“Sinasabi kong secret weapon dahil ako ‘yung baguhan dito eh. Ako ‘yung bagong naging lider. Kaya’t ‘pag papasok kami sa meeting, noong nakita si GMA ‘Ah my good friend! My good friend!; Oh madali na kaagad ‘yung usapan,” he said.

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, former President and Pampanga 2nd District Representative, feels President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made a “good impression” in his first appearance at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Malacañang stated in a press statement on Sunday that Macapagal-Arroyo was pleased with Marcos’ performance in front of more than half of the world’s economies.

“…He certainly made a very good impression on the leaders of the very important economies. And not only the very important economies but also the great economic thinkers of the world,” said Macapagal-Arroyo.