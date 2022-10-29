NAIA suspends runway operations due to Paeng

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has announced that it suspended operations due to the impact of severe tropical storm Paeng.

“The NAIA runways will be closed to flight operations from 4PM to 6PM or until the prevailing conditions improve,” Manila International Airport Authority initially said in a statement.

The airport management later on extended the suspension of operations to 10PM.

MIAA also said strong winds hitting the NAIA aerodrome made it difficult for several aircraft to land. This later on resulted to flight diversions at 3:30PM.

“The MIAA seeks the understanding of the air riding public as safety of flights and passengers are its priority,” the agency added.

Some of the airport passengers shared photos of the situation inside NAIA where passengers can be seen packed while waiting in the terminals.

“We had to endure the trip to the airport in a typhoon, the very long wait at the check-in counter, and finally, the wait at the departure lounge amidst all violations of safe distancing, fire code, and other great inconvenience to the riding public,” said Miguel Jose Rodriguez in his post.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in Metro Manila.

Paeng made its fifth landfall in Quezon Province.

President Bongbong Marcos questioned government officials over the high death toll from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng.

Marcos who led a meeting with disaster officials asked why residents were not evacuated immediately.

“I would like to start with the flooding in Maguindanao, simply because we have to already look at it dahil ang daming casualty,” Marcos said.

“It will be important to us to look back and see why this happened, na hindi natin naagapan ito na 67 ang casualty,” he added.

Marcos wants a clearer picture on why residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.

“So maybe if we could start with there first, just to give me a better idea of what happened, what caused the flooding and bakit hindi natin sila na-evacuate at nagkaganyan ang casualty, napakataas?” Marcos said.