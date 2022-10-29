Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA suspends runway operations due to Paeng

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: Miguel Jose Rodriguez via Facebook

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has announced that it suspended operations due to the impact of severe tropical storm Paeng. 

“The NAIA runways will be closed to flight operations from 4PM to 6PM  or until the prevailing conditions improve,” Manila International Airport Authority initially said in a statement. 

The airport management later on extended the suspension of operations to 10PM.

MIAA also said strong winds hitting the NAIA aerodrome made it difficult for several aircraft to land.  This later on resulted to flight diversions at 3:30PM.

“The MIAA seeks the understanding of the air riding public as safety of flights and passengers are its priority,” the agency added.

Some of the airport passengers shared photos of the situation inside NAIA where passengers can be seen packed while waiting in the terminals.

“We had to endure the trip to the airport in a typhoon, the very long wait at the check-in counter, and finally, the wait at the departure lounge amidst all violations of safe distancing, fire code, and other great inconvenience to the riding public,” said Miguel Jose Rodriguez in his post.

miguel

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in Metro Manila.

Paeng made its fifth landfall in Quezon Province. 

President Bongbong Marcos questioned government officials over the high death toll from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng.

Marcos who led a meeting with disaster officials asked why residents were not evacuated immediately.

“I would like to start with the flooding in Maguindanao, simply because we have to already look at it dahil ang daming casualty,” Marcos said.

“It will be important to us to look back and see why this happened, na hindi natin naagapan ito na 67 ang casualty,” he added.

Marcos wants a clearer picture on why residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.

“So maybe if we could start with there first, just to give me a better idea of what happened, what caused the flooding and bakit hindi natin sila na-evacuate at nagkaganyan ang casualty, napakataas?” Marcos said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 10 29 at 12.21.37 PM

RLC Residences share why real estate is a booming investment for OFWs

7 mins ago
drugs111111

Passenger from Dubai flight nabbed in NAIA for carrying P56.7 million worth of shabu

41 mins ago
TFT sarah g

Sarah Geronimo issues public apology to her parents

2 hours ago
bbm4

Marcos laments high death toll due to Paeng 

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button