Mayor says Pangasinan bridge collapsed due to overloaded trucks

Photos from MDRRMO Bayambang, Pangasinan via Cagayan PIO

A portion of the Bayambang, Pangasinan bridge has collapsed on Thursday due to overloaded trucks crossing the bridge according to the city mayor.

Two trucks were on the Carlos P. Romulo Bridge when it collapsed at 3:37PM at Barangay Wawa.

“Two trucks were on the Carlos P. Romulo Bridge when it caved in at 3:37 p.m,” Mayor Niña Quiambao said in a Facebook video.

The mayor said that four people were injured but no fatalities from the incident.

She explained that two trucks carrying a combined weight of 40-50 tons passed through the bridge – double than what the maximum warning sign stated at 20 tons.

“Meron pong warning sign doon na 20 tons lang ang pwedeng makarga ng bridge, pero if I’m not mistaken, dalawang truck po kasi yung nagpass during that time. Mahigit 40-50 tons po yung nagpass,” explained Quiambao.

Quiambao said that a temporary bridge will be used while the bridge will undergo repair.

The mayor added that the temporary bridge is needed so people can travel to and from the six barangays connected by the bridge.

“In the meantime, we are asking everyone to avoid going to the bridge or near the bridge for your own safety,” Quiambao added.

“We also ask for the patience and cooperation of each and everyone as we rise above the situation,” she added.

