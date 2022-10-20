DOJ chief says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case died in Bilibid

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla revealed that the alleged ‘middleman’ in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid died in the New Bilibid Prison this week.

Remulla said that the inmate died on Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy on the inmate’s body is still ongoing.

The confessed gunman Joel Escorial positively identified the inmate as the alleged middleman through a photo.

Escorial surrendered to the authorities on Tuesday morning.

“We are saddened by the report the mysterious death of the alleged middleman on the Percy Lapid killing inside the NBP facility,” Roy Mabasa, Percy Lapid’s brother said.

“I think, from what I gathered from the police, meron silang identity nitong sinasabing middleman. At meron silang record nito. Nakakulong nga ito sa Bilibid. So, I hope hindi natin palalagpasin itong pagkakataon na maiharap ito, at makunan ng sariling statement, at maituro sa mas lalong madaling panahon kung sino yung mastermind,” Mabasa told ABS-CBN.

Mabasa said that he was scared on the outcome of the case if people in Bilibid prison were involved.

“Kasi, kinakabahan tayo kapag ang kwento ay ‘galing sa Bilibid’, sapagkat sariwa pa sa ating kaisipan yung namatay na mga high-profile inmates diyan sa loob ng Bilibid. Especially nung kasagsagan ng COVID, idineklarang puro COVID ang sakit ng mga ito (kaya) namatay, na abo na lang ang makikita natin. Samakatuwid, natatakot tayong maging ganun ang kauuwian nitong ating middle man,” he added.