Senators to look into killing of Percy Lapid – Bato

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs will conduct its own investigation to probe the killing of veteran radio journalist Percy Lapid.

“Kapag na-refer na yan sa komite ko, then I will start with the investigation at ma-refer yan sa plenary, mabasa yan sa plenary on first reading, sa November 7 pa, pagbalik namin galing sa break,” Dela Rosa said in an interview on GMA News.

Senator Bong Revilla filed a resolution seeking to investigate the killing of Lapid especially after the confessed gunman said that the mastermind of the killing came from Bilibid prison.

Dela Rosa said that death penalty against heinous crimes is needed to prevent this kind of crime.

Dela Rosa also said that there is a big possibility that the mastermind of the killing was a drug lord.

The senator said the construction of a new isolated jail facility for heinous crimes would prevent persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to commit more offenses.