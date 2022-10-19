Crime scene walkthrough of alleged gunman matched CCTV of Percy Lapid slay – PNP

The Philippine National Police together with the family of slain broacaster Percy Lapid conducted a crime scene walkthrough to test the accuracy of the claims of the alleged gunman Joel Estorial.

The walkthrough took place on Tuesday night. Southern Police District (SPD) director Police Brigadier General Kirby Kraft said the suspect narrated how the plotted to kill Lapid.

“Kung makikita niyo po ‘yung mga nakuha natin na CCTV footage, lahat po ng sinabi niya ay nagtugma doon sa mga kuha natin. Masasabi natin na nandoon siya sa ganung oras, sa ganung panahon,” he said in an interview with GMA News.

Estorial previously said that they planned the killing of Lapid for two weeks.

The confessed gunman told investigators that they conducted a two-week surveillance on Lapid.

“Nagkaroon din po ng palitan ng tanong between po doon sa gunman at sa kapatid na si Sir Roy Mabas,” Kraft said.

The PNP said that Mabasa is so far satisfied with the accounts of the confessed gunman.

“Yun po ang isa niyang claim na may nagbayad po ng P550,000 pero kahapon niya lang po ‘yan nasabi,” he said.