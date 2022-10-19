Cases of seasonal flu in Abu Dhabi still within expected numbers – ADPHC

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) affirms that the number of seasonal flu cases is on par with past years prior to the pandemic.

According to ADPHC, Seasonal Flu is a respiratory illness that can lead to difficulties, particularly in young children, the elderly, and persons with chronic disorders. Flu vaccinations, on the other hand, are among the most effective strategies to avoid sickness and its consequences.

The Center encourages all community members, particularly youngsters, the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic conditions, to take the initiative to vaccinate by contacting their local health centre.