Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cases of seasonal flu in Abu Dhabi still within expected numbers – ADPHC

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) affirms that the number of seasonal flu cases is on par with past years prior to the pandemic.

According to ADPHC, Seasonal Flu is a respiratory illness that can lead to difficulties, particularly in young children, the elderly, and persons with chronic disorders. Flu vaccinations, on the other hand, are among the most effective strategies to avoid sickness and its consequences.

The Center encourages all community members, particularly youngsters, the elderly, pregnant women, and those suffering from chronic conditions, to take the initiative to vaccinate by contacting their local health centre.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT baby g

Matteo and Sarah G welcomes arrival of baby niece Vittoria

31 mins ago
TFT picpa 1

PICPA Dubai to hold ‘LIFE Talks: Lasting Impact & Faith Enrichment’ on October 23

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 at 11.58.29 AM

Fakhruddin properties’ Maimoon Gardens sees rising demand; promises cleanest air and sustainable living

3 hours ago
eArrival

DOH replaces ‘One Health Pass’ with new ‘eArrival Card’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button