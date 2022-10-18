Greenfield Land Corporation to share must-know property-buying tips to Overseas Filipinos

With the ease of global situation and a seeming end of the pandemic, overseas Filipinos are eyeing to move forward and start investing their hard earned money by purchasing their dream homes and properties in the Philippines.

With diverse information online and a wide range of options available across the country, some find it hard to figure out where to begin. This is why The Filipino Times focuses on bringing the latest and most up-to-date real estate knowledge to Overseas Filipinos through the TFT Usapang OFW webinar series.

The free online streamed talk aims to correct misconceptions of Filipinos abroad that they need a lot of money to start investing. It also provides an opportunity for Filipinos to see the possibilities of having a real estate as a potential source of passive income in the future.

This weekend, Greenfield Development Corp. (GDC), one of the leading real estate companies in the Philippines, will be sharing property-buying tips which will include different types of properties to purchase and choosing the best location fit for building a family.

They will share knowledge on the best properties to choose from and highlight the advantage of having green open spaces with their philosophy ‘greenspiration’.

The TFT Uspang OFW episode will be joined by Mr. Michael Lo Reyes, Division Head & Vice President for International Sales at Greenfield Development Corporation with Ms. Darryl Zayco-Alcantara, Training Supervisor of Greenfield Development Corporation as his co-speaker.

The event will be moderated by TFT Journalist Justin Aguilar.

Do you have property investment questions in mind? Watch the LIVE episode on Saturday, October 22, and find clarifications to your property-buying questions.

Greenfield Projects has been attracting Overseas Filipinos who want to have a home they can call their own. They have also been actively participating in the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE). PPIE is the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this 2022 at Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.