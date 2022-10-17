Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH’s ‘Chicken Inasal’ ranks 5th worldwide for best chicken dishes – Taste Atlas

Taste Atlas’ latest ranking of the top chicken meals in the world ranks the Philippines’ “Chicken Inasal” fifth out of 50.

According to Taste Atlas, “Inasal na manok” grabbed the top rank for the month of October based on audience ratings. Peruvian pollo a la brasa came in the first place. Taste Map is “an encyclopedia of flavors, a globe atlas of traditional cuisines, local ingredients, and authentic eateries.”

Taste Atlas praised Chicken Inasal as “an encyclopedia of tastes, a globe atlas of traditional meals, local ingredients, and authentic eateries” in its article identifying the “50 Most Popular Chicken Dishes in the World.”

“It employs various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger,” it added.

Taste Atlas likewise described how “Inasal na Manok” achieves its signature taste: “During grilling, the meat is brushed with the annatto-infused oil which provides the chicken with an appetizing golden color and a unique peppery flavor. The dish is usually served alongside annatto-flavored garlic rice and spiced vinegar.”

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

