Camping season in Dubai’s Al Awir to begin Nov 1, permits available from Oct. 18

The Dubai Municipality has announced that applications for temporary winter camp permits would be accepted beginning October 18, 2022. The camping season at Al Awir-1 will begin on November 1, 2022 and finish on April 30, 2023. This news is consistent with the Municipality’s commitment to provide efficient services to the Dubai population in order to assure their happiness and well-being.

The government is ready to accept permission applications for temporary camps for the 2022-2023 winter season. Dubai Municipality has guaranteed that camping sites are stocked with needed supplies, as well as clean, safe, and secure locations for campers, in partnership with Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dubai Civil Defence. The municipality’s employees are ready to meet any needs that campers may have and to guarantee that they have a wonderful winter experience.

Dubai Municipality further noted that all needed papers, including a valid copy of their passport issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and an extract of civil registration, must be provided with the permission application via Dubai Municipality’s website, www.dm.gov.ae.

The camping season lasts six months, with a three-month permit required. It costs 44 fils per square metre every week, and campers are limited to 400 square meters per camp.

He further stated that permit holders are not permitted to rent out their camps or enable others to occupy them. The campgrounds are not intended for commercial use, and renting to businesses or hotels is not authorized; the amenities are strictly for family use.

To handle the temporary winter camps, the municipality has formed a specialized staff that will be in charge of following up on permission issues and ensuring that they are finished on time. They will also be in charge of addressing issues and obstacles that are impeding the application process, conducting periodic field monitoring of campsites to ensure that the municipality’s rules and regulations specified in the permit are followed, and supervising the restoration of the campsite for the following season.