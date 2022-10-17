Abu Dhabi launches mobile treatment on wheels

Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, has introduced new mobile preventative and treatment services in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to provide the community with simple access to our high-quality medical services.

The new mobile solution offers specialty consultations, chronic disease management, the “Ifhas” comprehensive screening program, premarital, pre-university, and pre-employment screening, adult and child vaccinations, physiotherapy, body mass analysis, hearing testing, vision testing, and a variety of diagnostic services, including ECG, ultrasound, heart stress testing, and comprehensive lab tests.

“As life’s demands increase, some of us may neglect our health because we have no time to see the doctor, or in some cases the elderly are resistant to visiting a clinic, while others may want more privacy when seeking their care. That is why we are launching our new mobile offering. Through this new clinic, we can provide our patients with access to a wide range of preventive and curative specialized services for our patients at their homes and with the same high levels of quality and safety that we follow in our centers. Through tapping into the specialists at our multi-specialty centers spread across Abu Dhabi, we are also able to send the specialized doctors to our patients based on their medical needs.” said Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services.

Patients will be able to request specialists from a variety of fields, including family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, gastrointestinal, dermatology, and others.

The new mobile clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The clinic takes insurance from over 30 carriers and offers affordable costs to uninsured self-pay consumers. Patients who want to book the clinic can do so by calling the designated number 027113737.