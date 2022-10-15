Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Rockwell Land goes to Dubai, shares their new projects perfect for OFWs

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar

One of the leading Property Developers in the Philippines, Rockwell Land Corporation, has organized an exclusive community event in Dubai to share to Overseas Filipinos the possible opportunities of owning properties back in our country.

The event was attended by the Rockwell Team who traveled all the way to Dubai, members of the Filipino community and distinguished guests including Vice Consul Paola Ebora of the Philippine Consulate General Office Dubai.

“A lot of Filipinos dreamed of having a house and a lot. I thank Rockwell Land Corporation for bringing this presentation here in Dubai and giving our kababayans a chance to,” said Vice Consul Ebora during her opening remarks.

Ms. Tracey Castillo, Vice President for Residential and Retails of Rockwell Land Corporation introduced Rockwell to the attendees. They now have properties in more than 12 cities in the country and more than 28 self-sustaining communities and residential projects.

One of Rockwell’s clients and event’s host Dan Lester Dabon shared his personal experience with purchasing his property from Rockwell

“I invested in properties because I want money to work for me. We also invest in properties because we also want it to become a passive source of income and at the same time we can also offer it as an inheritance to our family. Aside from properties, we should also invest in our family,” said Dan Dabon during his talk titled ‘Self made.’

He encouraged attendees to have a goal and inspired them with his life story. Apart from having several properties, he also owns a business in the Philippines and has six scholars.

“I purchases my properties when they were still pre-selling but now, after three to four years, may return na sila,” shared Dabon.

Ms. Mika Baustista-Naguiat, Assistant Vice President, Residential Sales of Rockwell Land shared how Filipinos in Dubai can own a property by simply saving at least AED 650 a month for five years.

She also introduced to them the Rockwell Promise which offers safety, after-sales support, 100% Back-Up power, and their implemented Covid-19 response.

Rockwell has an in-house leasing teams and they also have their own Property Management Team. Unit owners also get support from their secondary selling team for those who would like to re-sell their properties.

Apart from Metro Manila, Rockwell properties are developed in Nepo Pampanga, Laguna, Bacolod, Cebu, and  Batangas. All of them are along major throughways, accessible to transportation points, and nearby commercial spaces.

Baustista-Naguiat highlighted the Arton property of Rockwell which is in Katipunan which can be purchased for as low as 10k pesos monthly (AED 725) and East Bay which can be purchased for P9,500 monthly per unit (AED 655).

“We have a guaranteed capital appreciation of 8-10% per annum and apart from that you also have your rental yield,” said Bautista-Naguiat.

She also shared that “Rockwell goes to Dubai” as their properties are now easily attainable and already offer worthwhile investment options, leasability, and increased purchasing power.

A satisfied client of Rockwell, Jenny shared during a panel discussion why she chose to invest in a property with Rockwell.

“What I like most about Rockwell is the safety, the lifestyle, yung materials na gamit ay high-end, and yung back-up power,” shared Jenny.

Mr. Ericson Reyes, President of Filipino Social Club thanked the New perspective Media and The Filipino Times for the event and shared that he is excited for the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) which will take place on November 5 and 6, 2022 at Crowne Plaza, Dubai.

If you missed your chance to attend their community event on Saturday, October 15, the Rockwell Team will be holding another exclusive community event on Saturday, October 22 at Park Regis Hotel.

Read: BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Rockwell Land to host second investment event for OFWs in Dubai this October 22

