BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Rockwell Land to host second investment event for OFWs in Dubai this October 22

Rockwell Land provides another window of opportunity for Filipinos in the UAE with a second event taking place a week after – on October 22.

Following the success of their first event last October 15, Rockwell Land gives OFWs the chance to not only get a property from one of the Philippines’ real estate developers, this also helps them to think long term and enjoy the life they have here in Dubai back in the Philippines, once they decide to go home for good.

“We were positively overwhelmed with the enthusiasm of our kababayans in what Rockwell has to offer. Our commitment of 24/7 power, dependable security, and engaging community spaces, struck a chord with our Filipino community here – na pwede at posible naman pala na yung ginhawa ng buhay nila sa Dubai, ay madala nila pag-uwi sa Pilipinas kasama ng Rockwell Land,” said Tracey Castillo, Vice President, Residential and Retail Development at Rockwell Land.

Rockwell Land’s second face-to-face event will take place at the Adelaide Meeting Room at the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel in Dubai. In addition, they have also invited Richard Raymundo, managing director of Colliers International Philippines, who will be providing tips and insights on the current real estate market and how OFWs can build and develop financial fitness.

Richard has over 25 years of research and consulting expertise and has worked on several projects across Asia , including the Philippines, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. This has encompassed small-scale developments to large-scale mixed-use developments featuring office, retail, residential, hotel, industrial, and institutional land uses.

Rockwell Land has been actively reaching out to Filipinos in the UAE, since OFWs in this country prioritize investments in the Philippines to help their wealth expand as they continue to work abroad. During the event in October, the premier real estate firm will also actively provide support and help by responding to questions that Filipinos may have about their real estate portfolio.

Registration is free at https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-22-october/.

