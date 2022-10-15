Over 43,000 Filipino winners cashed more than AED 43,000,000 with Mahzooz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 5 October 2022: In the past two years, Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw, has created 29 millionaires, and has given away close to AED 300,000,000 to its winning participants. Among the winners, Filipinos come second, and have taken home over AED 43,000,000 in prize money, divided between 1st prize of AED 10,000,000, 2nd prize of AED 1,000,000, 3rd prize of AED 350 and the 3 guaranteed raffle draw prize of AED 100,000.

During the 50th and 88th draws of Mahzooz, two Kabayans were named top prize winners. Paterio, a 52-year-old material contract supervisor and father of two, became the first recipient of Mahzooz’s new game plan and received AED 10,000,000, while Nelson, a 44-year-old machine operator and father of three, received AED 5,000,000, one of the two grand prizes.

“There are some dreams that AED 10,000,000 cannot fulfill, such as enabling my cerebral palsied child to sit and walk normally. However, this money has unquestionably helped me cover his medical bills and provide him with the best at-home hospice care available. For that, I will always be grateful to Mahzooz, says Paterio, the first ever Filipino multi-millionaire.

The other grand prize winner, Nelson got to build his dream home from his windfall, and he remains forever grateful to Mahzooz for giving him and his family the good life.

While Paterio and Nelson were the recipients of the top Mahzooz prize, 28 other Filipino participants were among the lucky winners of the Mahzooz weekly raffle draw, amassing collectively an enormous prize of AED 2,800,000 and taking home AED 100,000 each.

According to Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, “We are pleased to see a larger involvement among Filipinos as they make up the majority of expats in the UAE and they believe that their dreams can come true through Mahzooz.”

Filipino winners at Mahzooz have stated that they purchase water bottles from Mahzooz so they can dream of giving their families a better future and living the good life. They do this because they believe that by helping with a good deed, like purchasing a water bottle, they will, in return, receive rewards for their actions.

Samji adds, “Our data shows that over 53,000 of our Filipino customers have participated multiple times in the hope of winning. From those, over 8800 have won more than once with one participant even taking home AED 41,000 in prize money after winning 22 times.”

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, and thanks to the limited time offer, participants are now eligible to two-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 or the third prize of AED 350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home AED 100,000 each. All they have to do is purchase one bottle of water for AED 35 and pick two sets of 5 numbers.

Hosted by Lebanese TV personality, Wissam Braidy, Indian model, presenter, and entrepreneur, Ashwarya Ajit, Emirati presenters Ali Al Khajeh, and Mozah Al Ameri, the weekly draw is live streamed from the Mahzooz studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi every Saturday at 9.00 pm, on www.mahzooz.ae and on @MyMahzooz on Facebook and YouTube.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.