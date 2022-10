Family seeks help after coconut fell on baby’s head

A family from Davao del Sur are seeking for financial help after a baby was struck in the head by a falling coconut while playing with his nephew.

“Nagkakatuwaan lang sila ng pinsan niya noon. Tapos bigla na lang kaming nakarinig ng putok! ‘Day! ‘Yung bata!’ Bumagsak ‘yung niyog sa ulo niya!,” shared the baby’s mom, Ching to Kapuso Mo, Jessica Sojo (KMJS).

The parent shared that the coconut was halved after falling in the baby’s head.

“Hindi ko po malaman kung ano gagawin ko. ‘Yung mukha niya sobrang namumutla na. ‘Yung mata niya, nakatirik na. Hindi ko po alam kung buhay pa siya,” said Ching.

They rushed the baby to the hospital who sustained a massive injury in the head.

“Sinakay po namin siya sa motor papunta sa ospital na napakalayo. Pero hindi na po siya gumagalaw. Sana ako na lang ‘yung nagka-ganoon kasi napakaliit pa po ng anak ko para maranasan ‘yung sakit,” added Ching.

Those who would like to offer support can send financial assistance to the baby’s parent through the following details: Landbank Digos City Branch Account Name: CHING LEE A. MENDOZA