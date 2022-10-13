Experience nature, space, and more at Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome

Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome will welcome back many of its most popular immersive projection experiences, celebrating humanity and the arts; the exploration of outer space; and the wonders of the natural world.

Starting on Friday, 14 October, Al Wasl’s 360-degree projection dome will enthral spectators with a series of very different shows that are free of charge for all visitors.

The Expressions series celebrates art and culture, illustrating how small ideas and simple sounds reap big, booming results in the form of great symphonies, cutting-edge architecture and poignant poetry.

Cosmos projections transform the dome’s canvas into a giant observatory, taking visitors on an epic adventure as they stand beneath constellations, fly weightlessly across galaxies and touch the face of Mars.

The Nature shows illustrate the interconnectivity and rhythms of the world, from a drop of rain to the beating of a butterfly’s wing. Watch the vibrant beauty of land and sea unfold in a reminder to live in harmony with the environment.

In addition, special Diwali shows will take place on Saturday, 22 and Sunday, 23 October. Please see below for detailed timings.

Friday 14 October

1833-1849 Cosmos B

1926-1942 Expressions A

1952-1958 UAE Expressions Land

2023-2039 Expressions B

2112-2133 Harmony Underwater

Saturday 15 October

1824-1840 Expressions A

1848-1904 Cosmos B

1950-2003 Ousha & the Moon (Arabic)

2023-2029 UAE Expressions Sea

2054-2110 Cosmos A

2153-2225 Nature B

Sunday 16 October

1835-1851 Nature B

1944-2000 Nature A

2020-2026 UAE Expressions Home

2051-2107 Expressions B

2125-2141 Cosmos B