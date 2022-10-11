No official advisory on China’s blacklisting – Malacañang

Malacaang stated that it had not yet received any advisory on the Philippines’ presence on China’s blacklist.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil issued the statement after Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri revealed this development during the Senate committee on ways and means hearing on Tuesday, October 11.

“Wala pa po kaming nare-receive na advisory with respect to that blacklisting issue so pag nabigyan na po kami ng kaukulang advisory, we will make the proper comment,” said Garafil.

Garafil declined to speak on the matter when asked whether the Palace is alarmed by the statement given that Chinese visitors are among the top visitor markets listed by the Department of Tourism.

Data from the DOT shows that 1,257,962 of the arrivals in 2019 were made up of Chinese nationals.

“Ayaw ko po mag speculate so hintayin nalang po natin ang advisory kung mayroon man po. I don’t want to comment sa isang bagay na hindi pa po namin naconfirm,” added Garafil.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian had claimed that China is aiding the Philippines in its eradication of crimes involving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Many of the kidnappings that the Philippine National Police is looking into, according to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, included POGOs.

Benjamin Diokno, the finance secretary, stated that he is in favor of eliminating POGO activities due to the “social cost” incurred by the sector.