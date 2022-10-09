Kris Aquino grateful for prayers and support on her battle against autoimmune diseases 

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino remains grateful for the support and prayers as she undergoes various treatment for her autoimmune diseases.

Dindo Balares, an entertainment writer and a friend of Aquino gave an update on her condition on social media.

“Bagamat nahihirapan, may mga bagay pa ring dapat ipagdiwang at ipagpasalamat, ayon na rin sa huling chat namin,” Dindo said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dindo m. balares (@dindo.m.balares)

Aquino said that she is deeply touched by all the prayers and support on her health battle.

“The loyalty at genuine love of people like you and the prayers, generosity, and kindness of people never even met—super blessed na ‘ko,” Aquino told Dindo.

“Pinalalakas at pinatatapang siya ng kanyang well-wishers,” Dindo added.

Aquino said that her sons give her strength to continue the fight.

“Mahaba pa ang laban. My goal is to see Bimb graduating from an Ivy League School here or UP, UST, or Ateneo Med School,” she said.