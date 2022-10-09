Cop arrested over drug den with P6-B worth shabu

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) has confirmed in a press conference on Sunday, October 9 that an active member of PNP was involved in a drug den operation in Quezon City.

PNP DEG’s own chief, Brigadier General Narciso Domingo narrated the shocking story where they seized some 990 kilos of shabu worth about PHP6.7 billion in Tondo, Manila from a suspected drug pusher, leading to the arrest Sunday of a police officer who is involved in the illegal drug trade.

PBGEN Domingo identified the cop as Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

“Bale ang nangyari po is nakipagkasundo po nag isa sa mga nakatira sa bahay na yun na nagbebenta ng drugs. Nung nakabenta na sa atin ay agad nating hinuli at tinanong kung saan nakalagay ‘yung iba pang mga drugs. And doing our search, ‘yun nga nakita natin yung door kung saan andoon yung mga ID Ynung police. Yung isang drawer, may mga gamit pang police at may mga listahan o notebook kung saan bukod sa tunay nyang pangalan ay may iba pang ID na iba rin ang pangalan. So far, sa nakita natin yung pangalan nya sa ID na unfortunately active member din ng PNP,” said Domingo.

The Philippine National Police suspects other high-ranking cops may be involved with running the drug den.

The arrested suspect and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to SOU 4A, PDEG office for documentation and proper disposition while a case for violation of RA 9165 is being prepared against him.

“We are serious in our fight against illegal drugs and we are affirmative that no one is above the law even for those who enforcers the law,” emphasized PGBEN Domingo in a PNP press release.