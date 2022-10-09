Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cop arrested over drug den with P6-B worth shabu

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) has confirmed in a press conference on Sunday, October 9 that an active member of PNP was involved in a drug den operation in Quezon City.

PNP DEG’s own chief, Brigadier General Narciso Domingo narrated the shocking story where they seized some 990 kilos of shabu worth about PHP6.7 billion in Tondo, Manila from a suspected drug pusher, leading to the arrest Sunday of a police officer who is involved in the illegal drug trade.

PBGEN Domingo identified the cop as Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

“Bale ang nangyari po is nakipagkasundo po nag isa sa mga nakatira sa bahay na yun na nagbebenta ng drugs. Nung nakabenta na sa atin ay agad nating hinuli at tinanong kung saan nakalagay ‘yung iba pang mga drugs. And doing our search, ‘yun nga nakita natin yung door kung saan andoon yung mga ID Ynung police. Yung isang drawer, may mga gamit pang police at may mga listahan o notebook kung saan bukod sa tunay nyang pangalan ay may iba pang ID na iba rin ang pangalan. So far, sa nakita natin yung pangalan nya sa ID na unfortunately active member din ng PNP,” said Domingo.

TFT police123

The Philippine National Police suspects other high-ranking cops may be involved with running the drug den.

The arrested suspect and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to SOU 4A, PDEG office for documentation and proper disposition while a case for violation of RA 9165 is being prepared against him.

“We are serious in our fight against illegal drugs and we are affirmative that no one is above the law even for those who enforcers the law,” emphasized PGBEN Domingo in a PNP press release.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 09 at 10.00.40 AM 1

VMAT: the fastest and most accurate radiation delivery technique

7 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 07 at 3.37.09 PM 1

Filipinos to witness Andrew E perform live in back-to-back ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Tagalog Rap Festival concert this October

7 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 09 at 10.03.32 AM

Rockwell Land to offer exclusive investment opportunities for OFWs in Dubai this October 15

7 hours ago
TFT ceby

Enjoy more holidays in PH through Cebu Pacific with AED399 ticket promo!

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button