Marcos condoles with Indonesia stampede, Thailand shooting rampage incidents

Office of the Press Secretary

President Bongbong Marcos has expressed sympathies and condolences for the victims of the recent stampede in an Indonesian stadium and the killing of at least 36 people in a Thailand daycare center.

“We condole deeply with the families of those lost in the recent tragedies of the Indonesia football stampede and the Thailand daycare attack,” Marcos said in a statement.

“We pray for the recovery of the survivors, healing of those left behind, and that the departed may rest in peace,” Marcos added.

At least 129 people died from a soccer stampede Malang, East Java province in Indonesia after a clash ensued and fans rushing out of the venue to escape the riot.

In Thailand, a suspended policeman had a shooting and stabbing rampage in a daycare center killing at least 24 children.

The suspect then killed his wife and stepson and himself after committing the crime. 

