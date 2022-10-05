Malacanang says funding of recent Marcos Singapore trip ‘irrelevant’

Newly-appointed Executive Secretary and former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin sees no problem on the expenses incurred by the recent trip of President Bongbong Marcos to Singapore last weekend.

Bersamin said that Marcos was still performing his presidential mandate even when he flew to Singapore to watch a racing event.

“Wala kaming direct knowledge kung paano ang funding niyan but I am sure if that was the trip of the President, you do not need to be too particular about where the funds were sourced kasi he was still performing his job as president when he was abroad although that is not an official state visit,” Bersamin said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Insensitive and callous’: Lawmaker wants to find out if gov’t resources were used in Marcos’ Singapore trip

“Now, whether it was a fully paid trip or not is irrelevant,” he added.

The palace was mum on the trip made by Marcos until Singaporean officials confirmed the presence of the chief executive there.

The trip also took place just weeks. after he had a state visit to the city-state.

READ ON: Malacañang confirms Marcos’ Singapore weekend trip, claims it was productive

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, his son Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, and his cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez accompanied the president as seen in the photos.

“The welfare of the First Family is of concern to the state. You may not call that state visit, nonetheless, it’s not any less covered by the law that accords importance and value to the welfare of the First Family,” he said.

“So, it’s beyond the issue. It’s not relevant at all to question, to ask kung sino gumastos. Basta he was doing something for us,” Bersamin noted.