Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo lauds PBBM’s impressive economic team during first 100 days

Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s selection of a “impressive” economic team guaranteed that the economy will be a focus in his first 100 days in office.

Marcos and Sara Duterte, then-mayor of Davao City, were supported by Arroyo for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections, respectively.

“In the wake of the pandemic and global tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan, the adverse economic impact of these crises is topmost on most minds. President Marcos, Jr. reassured everyone by assembling an impressive economic team that has been universally praised,” said Arroyo, who herself led the country for nine years from 2001 to 2010.

“The President has projected himself well as a calm, thoughtful leader who is true to his promise to promote unity and be a President for all,” added the Senior Deputy Speaker.

From July 2018 until July 2019, Arroyo also held the position of House Speaker. She is still the president emeritus of Lakas-CMD.

During the first 100 days, the President already made working and state visits to Indonesia, Singapore, and the US, where he obtained investment promises among other things.

“I think a President’s first 100 days serves two purposes: first, to give the nation and the world a message to inspire confidence relative to the area of greatest concern; and second, to give the Filipino people an idea of the leadership style of the President,” said the former president.

However, Marcos recently came under fire when he and his family traveled to Singapore once more over the weekend to attend the Formula One Grand Prix, despite the fact that many Filipinos are still suffering as a result of Super Typhoon Karding.