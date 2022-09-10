PH to increase police presence in Manila to combat crimes during ‘-Ber’ months

In anticipation of an increase in crime during the “Ber” months, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sent 240 additional officers to cover the strategically identified areas of deployment under its S.A.F.E (Seen, Appreciated, and Felt by the People through Extraordinary actions) program.

NCRPO Chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo and Southern Police District (SPD) Director Col. Kirby John Kraft led the acceptance of a battalion of augmentation force from Camp Crame.

“I greatly appreciate the support of our Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. in sending augmentation personnel to support our campaign tagged as S.A.F.E. NCR which aims among others to boost police presence through invigorated foot, mobile, and motorcycle patrol,” said Brig. Gen. Estomo.

He stated that the reinforcement battalion was sent to support the expected influx of tourists and other people around entertainment areas under the supervision of SPD as the holiday season approaches.

“Now that the ‘Ber’ months have started, we have anticipated that there will be more people visiting entertainment areas under our jurisdiction. So this reinforcement given by our Chief PNP is a big help to fill the insufficient number of police officers who will guard our streets. Life is beautiful so our countrymen must be able to enjoy it this approaching holiday season, so we need the police to make sacrifices for them,” he added.

The additional personnel sent to NCRPO will supplement the SPD deployment, which consists of 368 personnel performing three-shift, eight-hour tours of duty under the S.A.F.E. NCRPO program.