Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai launches new two new bus routes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) declared the launch of two new bus lines as of September 7.

According to a message from the official RTA Twitter account, the two new additional bus lines should “simplify commuting for Dubai residents and visitors.”

Here are the two new bus routes:

Bus F57 – Jebel Ali Metro Station-Bluewaters Island route

During peak hours, buses will leave from Jebel Ali Metro Station at intervals of 30 minutes.

Bus 110 – Al Safa Metro Station-Al Quoz Creative Zone route

Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

news e cigarette 1

Five sentenced to jail for stealing e-cigarettes worth AED80,000 in Dubai

2 hours ago
mohre whatsapp

MOHRE launches WhatsApp account for customer support

4 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Malacañang: Marcos verbally approves optional outdoor mask policy, but public needs to wait for EO

4 hours ago
TFT special services

POLO Dubai, FilSoc to hold one-stop-shop activity for OFWs

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button