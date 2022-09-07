Dubai launches new two new bus routes

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) declared the launch of two new bus lines as of September 7.

According to a message from the official RTA Twitter account, the two new additional bus lines should “simplify commuting for Dubai residents and visitors.”

Here are the two new bus routes:

Bus F57 – Jebel Ali Metro Station-Bluewaters Island route

During peak hours, buses will leave from Jebel Ali Metro Station at intervals of 30 minutes.

Bus 110 – Al Safa Metro Station-Al Quoz Creative Zone route

Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.