Dubai launches new two new bus routes

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) declared the launch of two new bus lines as of September 7.
According to a message from the official RTA Twitter account, the two new additional bus lines should “simplify commuting for Dubai residents and visitors.”
Here are the two new bus routes:
Bus F57 – Jebel Ali Metro Station-Bluewaters Island route
During peak hours, buses will leave from Jebel Ali Metro Station at intervals of 30 minutes.
Bus 110 – Al Safa Metro Station-Al Quoz Creative Zone route
Buses depart in 12-minute intervals during peak hours.
Shail app helps you plan your journey & track bus locations & routes.
