Woman accidentally transfers first salary to stranger; he asks her ‘to think of it as a donation’

A woman from Malaysia has gone viral on the streaming platform TikTok after sharing in a 2-minute video that she accidentally shared her first salary to a stranger.

In the video, TikTok user Fahada Bistari shared that she was so excited to receive her first pay which she was supposed to send to her mom as a surprise.

When Bistari sent the receipt to her mom, both of them were perplexed upon learning that the money never reached the bank account.

Unfortunately, Bistari was the one who got more surprised as she wired the money to a different account number.

Apparently, she got too excited that she missed rechecking the account details before pressing send.

Her first ‘gaji’ or whole salary was accidentally transferred to a stranger.

“Today I got my first salary. It’s not much as I had just worked a few days. I banked in the money to my mother but long story short, I accidentally banked it to another person,” she said in the video.

When she reached out to the individual, the person replied that Bistari should ‘think of it as a donation.’

The following day, Bistari shared in a separate video that she contacted the person with a long message to explain why the fund is important to her and her mom.

Thankfully, the stranger sent back the money.