Suspect in Jovelyn Galleno case alleges he was ‘paid’ by police to confess

Leobert Dasmariñas, one of the primary suspects in the rape and murder of Jovelyn Galleno, alleges that he was offered money by a certain policeman just to “cooperate” solving the case.

Dasmariñas accused Police Station 2 Commander P/MAJ Noel Manalo in a recent episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action”.

The suspect went so far as to promise that he is ready to undergo a lie detector test to prove that he’s telling the truth.

Senator Raffy Tulfo said that if the lie detector test proves that Dasmariñas is not lying, the senator will continue to help him.

If Dasmariñas’ statements did not match the lie detector test, Tulfo would not help him any further.

To date, Dasmariñas along with his cousin Jovert Valdestamon, has changed their narrative several times.

Manalo denied all of Dasmariñas’ accusation against him.