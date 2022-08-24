Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Missing’ Jovelyn Galleno’s belongings found beside skeletal remains

The belongings of missing woman Joevelyn Galleno in Palawan have been found in the area where skeletal remains have been discovered by authorities.

In a GMA News report, authorities discovered the skeletal remains in Barangay Sta. Lourdes in Puerto Princesa City.

Joevelyn’s bag, cellphone, and several identification cards have been discovered beside the remains. Joevelyn has been missing for about two weeks now.

The relatives of Joevelyn confirmed that the belongings were owned by Joevelyn.

The remains are now being put under DNA test to identify if it belongs to Joevelyn. The family has yet to comment on the discovery of the remains pending the result of the DNA test.

Joevelyn was last seen on August 5 after going to work in a shopping mall in Palawan.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

