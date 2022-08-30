PNP: DNA confirms skeletal remains belong to Jovelyn Galleno  

Local police revealed that the DNA test has confirmed that the skeletal remains found in Puerto Princesa, Palawan belong to the missing woman Jovelyn Galleno.

The police said on Tuesday that the DNA examination conducted on the skeletal remains and a swab sample provided by Galleno’s mother yielded a 99.9% match.

“Base sa resulta na isinagawag DNA examination ng PNP forensic group sa DNA samples mula sa natagpuang kalansay at buccal swab ng ina ni Jovelyn, lumabas na 99.99 percent na tugma ang resulta,”Puerto Princesa Police spokesperson Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin told GMA News.

The skeletal remains were found at Barangay Lourdes on August 23. Galleno was reported missing on August 5 after going to work in a shopping mall in the city.

Galleno’s cousin admitted that he raped and killed her.

The suspect also revealed the location of the remains of Galleno according to the police.