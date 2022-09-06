Rodriguez debunks ex-SRA admin’s claims on Marcos’ role on 600,000 metric tons of sugar importation

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez denied on Tuesday that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. discussed importing 600,000 metric tons of sugar with the previous director of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Rodriguez made the comment in response to resigned SRA administrator Hermenegildo Serafica’s claim that the President discussed importing 600,000 MT of sugar instead of the 300,000 MT signed by Sugar Regulatory Board members (SRB).

“Wala hong binabanggit na amount in terms of quantity si Kagalang-galang na Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. pagdating doon sa metric tons na dapat iangkat,” said Rodriguez during the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the controversial Sugar Order No. 4 (SO-4) on September 6.

Serafica, who tested positive for Covid-19, had told members of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee through Skype that the President had no objections to the SRB’s 300,000 MT planned importation.

“Wala pong katotohanan na nanggaling kay Pangulong Marcos iyong 600,000 metric tons. I would like to join the manifestation of the good Senator, the Senate President, kung iyong 300,000 metric tons nga ho ay hindi kumbinsido ang Pangulo, bakit naman niya sasabihing 600,000 metric tons?” added Rodriguez.

Rodriguez insisted that the SO-4 approved by SRB members authorized the importation of 300,000 MT of sugar. Malacaang declared SO-4 unconstitutional since it was not approved by the President, who also serves as head of the SRB as secretary of agriculture.

“The fact of the matter, your Honors, there is already an announcement by the President that we will import 150,000 metric tons. Malayung-malayo po doon sa sinabi kanina ng dating SRA Administrator na 600,000 metric tons ang gusto ng Pangulo,” said the executive secretary.