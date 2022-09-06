DFA: No Pinoys hurt in Canada mass stabbing

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that no Filipinos were hurt in the series of stabbing incidents in Saskatchewan, Canada,

The incident left 10 people dead and over a dozen injured according to authorities on Tuesday.

Philippine Consul General Zaldy Patron confirmed the news that no Filipinos were hurt from the stabbing incidents.

Two male suspects — identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 remain to be at large according to local police.

The stabbing incidents took place at James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon in the province of Saskatchewan.

James Smith Cree Nation is a community of indigenous people with a population of over 3,400 people. In a GMA News report, the population engages in farming, hunting and fishing.