PH Consulate in Toronto confims death of Filipina woman, daughter in stabbing incident 

The Philippine Consulate in Toronto, Canada has confirmed the death of a Filipino woman and her daughter in a stabbing incident last week.

The Toronto Police identified the victims as 44-year-old Elvie Sig-Od and 20-year-old Angelica Sig-Od. They are both from Toronto.

The victims were reportedly inside their car when Elvie’s former husband stabbed them to death.

The mother and daughter were declared dead on the scene.

“The Consulate will coordinate the repatriation of remains of the mother and daughter who were both Canadian citizens at the time of their deaths,” Philippine Consul General in Toronto Orontes Castro said in a statement.

“The Consulate General will also continue to monitor this case accordingly. The Philippine Government expresses its sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family,” he added.

The suspect has been arrested and will be facing two counts of second-degree murder.