Cebu City lifts mandatory face mask rule

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the lifting of the mandatory use of face mask in the city especially in outdoor spaces despite the existing COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the Executive Order signed by Rama, the use and wearing of face masks in Cebu City has been declared “non-obligatory.”

Face mask will now be taken individually as a measure of “self preservation and protection under the principle of shared responsibility and mutual respect.”

The EO also states that it is about time to simplify existing policies on COVID-19. The order also cited that the “lethal effect of the pandemic is already wearing off and that vaccination has been proven to be an effective means in containing the spread and the impact” of the virus.

“Most people remain uninformed as to the protection offered by the kind of face mask and the proper way of wearing the same, so long as they have complied with the mandatory wearing of face mask and even just for a show while it cost money and offers inconvenience,” the EO stated in a GMA News report.

“On the other side, the long and mandatory wearing of face mask had affected the person as a biopsychosocial and spiritual being,” the order explained.