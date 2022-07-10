Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos willing to make face masks optional only if its safe

Staff Report4 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos said that the government may consider wearing a face mask optional only if the situation is safe.

“Pero hindi po natin gagawin ‘yan hanggang maliwanag na maliwanag na safe na talaga. Dahil although so far maganda naman ang takbo, hindi naman napupuno ang mga ospital. Ngunit kung hindi tayo maingat, mapupunta na naman tayo doon,” Marcos said in a virtual meeting with new governors and mayors.

Marcos recently tested positive for COVID-19 via antigen test. He is now under isolation and quarantine.

RELATED STORY: President Bongbong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Marcos also encouraged local chief executives to support the national government’s COVID-19 booster program. This move is needed to support the resumption of face to face classes and full reopening of the economy.

“Gawin natin itong booster rollout at makakatiyak tayo [na] wala nang lockdown at ayaw na ayaw na naming magkaroon ng lockdown. Kaya’t ito naman ang magiging pang-counter natin diyan sa pagkalat na naman nitong Omicron and its sub variants,” he said.

