Airport porter jailed in Dubai for stealing six iPhones from passenger’s bag

An Asian porter working at the Dubai International Airport has been jailed after being caught stealing six mobile phones from a passenger’s bag,

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment and fined AED 28,000, local media reports said.

After serving his jail time, the convict will be deported to his home country.

The victim, another Asian traveller, had reported in March that six (iPhone 12) phones had been taken from his bag during the process of transferring it to the plane at the Dubai Airport, noting he discovered that upon his arrival at his homeland, as reported in Khaleej Times.

The traveller reportedly decided to return immediately to Dubai and file a report with the airport police, providing the serial numbers of the phones.

Aaccording to Dubai Police, their investigation team was able to identify the person who stole the phones after checking footages from surveillance cameras.

After obtaining permission from the Dubai Public Prosecution, the suspect’s house was searched, where one of the stolen phones, sunglasses worth Dhs5,000, and phones of other brands were found.

During interrogation, he admitted that he stole the six phones from and sold five of them to a used phone store for Dhs10,000.

He also confessed that he had used the money to buy sunglasses worth Dhs5,000, a camera, another phone, a wireless headset, and some personal accessories.