Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Airport porter jailed in Dubai for stealing six iPhones from passenger’s bag

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

An Asian porter working at the Dubai International Airport has been jailed after being caught stealing six mobile phones from a passenger’s bag,

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment and fined AED 28,000, local media reports said.

After serving his jail time, the convict will be deported to his home country. 

The victim, another Asian traveller, had reported in March that six (iPhone 12) phones had been taken from his bag during the process of transferring it to the plane at the Dubai Airport, noting he discovered that upon his arrival at his homeland, as reported in Khaleej Times.

The traveller reportedly decided to return immediately to Dubai and file a report with the airport police, providing the serial numbers of the phones.

Aaccording to Dubai Police, their investigation team was able to identify the person who stole the phones after checking footages from surveillance cameras.

After obtaining permission from the Dubai Public Prosecution, the suspect’s house was searched, where one of the stolen phones, sunglasses worth Dhs5,000, and phones of other brands were found.

During interrogation, he admitted that he stole the six phones from and sold five of them to a used phone store for Dhs10,000.

He also confessed that he had used the money to buy sunglasses worth Dhs5,000, a camera, another phone, a wireless headset, and some personal accessories.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT melay

P20K electric bill? Melai Cantiveros reacts 

2 hours ago
gavel hammer court

Three jailed in Dubai for kidnapping, detaining man for hours for AED 500

2 hours ago
jaywalk

12 jaywalkers die while crossing high-speed Dubai roads in six months

3 hours ago
TFT carseat

UAE: Police rescue two-year-old locked in car as mother goes to shop

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button