Explore profitable real estate investments in the Philippines via free webinars this August 27 and 28

Filipinos working abroad are now given several possibilities to invest in businesses where they might make money. However, many OFWs frequently have second thoughts as to which investment approach will maximize their earnings.

Real estate is one of the investment options that they might think about because it produces both passive income from the moment an OFW decides to invest, as well as monthly yields once it’s ready for tenancy.

This is exactly why The Filipino Times, in partnership with the Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE) – the largest Philippine property and investments expo in the Middle East, has organized free webinars this weekend for OFWs to help them get the advice they need to invest their hard-earned money in properties that they can profit from in the long run.

These free webinars will take place on the official Facebook page of The Filipino Times this coming August 27 and 28, at 12:00 pm UAE time, 4:00 pm PH time, moderated by Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, together with four seasoned real estate specialists who have helped many Filipinos including OFWs fulfill their dreams in building their very own home in the Philippines.

On August 27, Rockwell’s very own Paolo Mindanao brings over 10 years of experience in Real Estate to the table – 7 years of which are with Rockwell Land. Paolo’s extensive experience with clients starting from the Broker Relations Team to Sales at different projects such as in Katipunan, Quezon City will be of tremendous help for OFWs planning to acquire property in key areas in the country. Today, he is the pioneering Team Lead of our first project in Pampanga, Rockwell Center Nepo, Angeles.

Paolo will be joined by Rockwell’s Eio Natino who was part of the pioneering team of Rockwell Center Nepo, Angeles in 2021. Since then, he has become one of the consistent top sellers of the first Rockwell development in Pampanga.

Register for the August 27 webinar here: https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIYY3i7EQR64uwV_9Uq50A

Meanwhile on August 28, seasoned real estate specialist Johann Escanan will be bringing his expertise to help OFWs explore high-end areas for investment including the greatest Rockwell yet, Proscenium at Rockwell Center Makati – where he’s part of the pioneering team. He’s also joined the successful Hong Kong Roadshow back in 2017 and is one of Rockwell’s top performers even amidst the onset of the pandemic.

Joining Johann will be Kaydee De Jesus who is one of the top sellers of her first project, The Grove and eventually became a Team Lead of The Arton, Rockwell’s premier high-rise development in Katipunan, Quezon City. She was also part of the successful US Roadshow Teams back in 2021 and 2022.

Register for the August 28 webinar here:

https://thefilipinotimes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aBqQ3IKuTumkEY_ylf-Ewg

OFWs who will watch the free webinar will be in for a special treat as Rockwell will also be giving away exciting prizes to the live viewers!

For more information about these properties, call +63 7 793 0088, [email protected] or visit the Rockwell website at https://www.e-rockwell.com/

Find Rockwell on social media @RockwellLandCorporation on Facebook and @rockwelllifeph on Instagram.