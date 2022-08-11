WhatsApp rolls out screenshot blocking, instant message deletion option

WhatsApp has rolled out screenshot blocking and message deletion option in fresh updates of its services.

The app has announced new features to bolster privacy including addition of screenshot blocking for “View Once” messages. The view once messages are temporary messages with photos that make it impossible for the receiver to view the image a second time.

WhatsApp is testing is the ability to choose who sees when you’re online and one can also choose a blacklist of people from contacts to hide the status.

The users will also be able to leave groups silently.