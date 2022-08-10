WhatsApp users can opt for silent exits from groups

WhatsApp users will soon be able to leave annoying groups without anyone having a hint of it, the company has announced.

Currently, if anyone leaves a WhatsApp group, every member is notified while privacy is a big issue when it comes to social media.

After the update users will be able to leave a group silently, with only the administrators receiving a notification even as WhatsApp has said that it is the most secure place to have a private conversation.

There will also be specific controls on who can see when a user is online while a most significant new tool will block people from taking screenshots when messages are sent using the “View Once” feature, which means they will disappear after being seeing. That tool is undergoing tests now.

The Meta-owned messaging platform said the new features aimed to keep improving the privacy around online conversations and the company is calling the updates “privacy features”, which include others that it says enhance security for users.