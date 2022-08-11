UAE likely to experience rain for 3 days as weather to remain wet on the weekend

The UAE is likely to experience rains for the next 3 days with weather forecasts for temperatures to go lower this weekend.

The residents can expect some respite from the intense summer heat of the past week with the emirates recording highs of 50°C over the last two days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said rains are likely to be received in some areas on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and showers in the country’s east and south are expected to bring down the temperatures.

RELATED STORY: UAE anticipates weather disturbances until August 17

It was further predicted that cloudy conditions will persist over the weekend and Monday will see winds blowing at speeds of up to 55kmph. Light rains have been forecast in Al Ain on Thursday.

Rains have been forecast to fall in the eastern and southern areas on August 14-17.