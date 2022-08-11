Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE likely to experience rain for 3 days as weather to remain wet on the weekend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The UAE is likely to experience rains for the next 3 days with weather forecasts for temperatures to go lower this weekend.

The residents can expect some respite from the intense summer heat of the past week with the emirates recording highs of 50°C over the last two days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said rains are likely to be received in some areas on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and showers in the country’s east and south are expected to bring down the temperatures.

RELATED STORY: UAE anticipates weather disturbances until August 17

It was further predicted that cloudy conditions will persist over the weekend and Monday will see winds blowing at speeds of up to 55kmph. Light rains have been forecast in Al Ain on Thursday.

Rains have been forecast to fall in the eastern and southern areas on August 14-17.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE passport 2

Next-gen UAE passports to launch this September 1

2 hours ago
ezra lost item

International Filipino designer praises Dubai taxi driver’s honesty for returning lost wallet

3 hours ago
whatsapp features

WhatsApp rolls out screenshot blocking, instant message deletion option

3 hours ago
ABS TV5 copy

Authorities to investigate ABS-CBN ‘violations’ following investment deal with TV5

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button