UAE anticipates weather disturbances until August 17

Unstable weather conditions have been predicted in UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the country is expected to witness new weather fluctuations forecasting rain in some areas, especially the eastern and southern parts until Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Asking the public to remain careful and exercise caution while driving during the rain, the NCM said that the “horizontal visibility is not clear, due to rain and winds that raise dust and dirt.”

The authorities also advised people to stay away from places of water logging and surface run-offs.

There are further predictions that the winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly resulting into blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. However the NCM said that on Friday the weather would be hot and fair to partly cloudy at times. There are “chance of cumulus clouds formation eastward and southward by the afternoon.”

The winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr, it added.