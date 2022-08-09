Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE anticipates weather disturbances until August 17

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Unstable weather conditions have been predicted in UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the country is expected to witness new weather fluctuations forecasting rain in some areas, especially the eastern and southern parts until Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Asking the public to remain careful and exercise caution while driving during the rain, the NCM said that the “horizontal visibility is not clear, due to rain and winds that raise dust and dirt.”

The authorities also advised people to stay away from places of water logging and surface run-offs.

There are further predictions that the winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly resulting into blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. However the NCM said that on Friday the weather would be hot and fair to partly cloudy at times. There are “chance of cumulus clouds formation eastward and southward by the afternoon.”

The winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr, it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 9 maggie

Maggie Wilson reveals details of estranged husband’s alleged affair, posts photos of ‘other woman’

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler generic

Sharjah Ruler to provide AED50,000 for families affected by forced evacuations due to flash floods

3 hours ago
pope francis vatican easter vigil

Pope Francis condoles with PH on Fidel Ramos’ death

4 hours ago
Imee Marcos

Sen. Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing ‘raging fever’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button