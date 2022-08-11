Authorities to investigate ABS-CBN ‘violations’ following investment deal with TV5

The Philippines’ National Telecommunications Commission has said that it will seek help of other agencies in reviewing alleged violations of ABS-CBN Corp which came after a landmark deal between ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. was announced Thursday.

Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission Gamaliel Cordoba came on state-run radio to say that the Lopez-led broadcaster has to clear unspecified violations before proceeding with its investment in the Pangilinan-led network.

“Kailangan po natin ito busisiin mabuti dahil madami po lumabas na violations ang ABS-CBN noong nakaraang pagdinig ng renewal ng kanilang prangkisa noong nakaraang 18th Congress na nagresulta sa di pag-renew ng kanilang prangkisa,” Gamaliel Cordoba said.

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which became the reasons for denying ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise, but in 2020, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SE) told lawmakers that the broadcast giant did not violate any corporate laws and regularly paid taxes for the past years.

The fresh decision came despite several government agencies had cleared the broadcast giant of wrongdoing while the ABS-CBN has maintained it has complied with laws governing its previous franchise and secured necessary government and regulatory approvals for its operations.

Cordoba said the Department of Justice, Land Registration Authority, and Philippine Competition Commission will assist the NTC in finding out the violations.

“The NTC has issued a Memorandum Order that a franchise grantee shall not enter into commercial agreements in which the NTC has jurisdiction, with those that have outstanding obligations to the national and local governments,” he added.