Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AED 1.2M cash, over 12,400 mobile phones among forgotten items in Dubai taxis in H1 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

File photo

Around AED 1.2 million cash, over 12,400 mobile phones, 2,819 electronic devices, 766 passports, and 342 laptops were among the forgotten items by passengers in taxis the in the first six months of 2022 in UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) call centre received 44,062 reports of items lost in taxis in the six months.

Earlier, the RTA honoured Nancy Orgo from the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) after she handed over a bag containing AED 1 million forgotten by  a passenger.

RELATED STORY: LIST: Seven app-based, online taxi services available for Dubai residents

The dependency on the call centre for certain services has seen a drop with the RTA revealing that its call centre (8009090) received 951,492 calls during the first half of 2022.

Authorities asked the community members to use smart and digital channels to obtain “our diverse package of services,” as the RTA is considering upgrading the technology in use at the call centre by introducing “artificial intelligence to ease customers’ accessibility to various channels”.

The RTA received 49,353 complaints and suggested improvement requests.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Car crash linton

ICU nurse charged with murder in fiery Los Angeles crash that killed six

50 mins ago
iStock 917211666

Dubai court fines Asian girl with AED 1,000 for suicide attempt

1 hour ago
Bear in car america

Video of bear spending night in American couple’s car goes viral

2 hours ago
47 Filipino teachers to Japan

Japan selects 47 Filipinos for 2022 teaching program

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button