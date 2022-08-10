AED 1.2M cash, over 12,400 mobile phones among forgotten items in Dubai taxis in H1 2022

Around AED 1.2 million cash, over 12,400 mobile phones, 2,819 electronic devices, 766 passports, and 342 laptops were among the forgotten items by passengers in taxis the in the first six months of 2022 in UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) call centre received 44,062 reports of items lost in taxis in the six months.

Earlier, the RTA honoured Nancy Orgo from the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) after she handed over a bag containing AED 1 million forgotten by a passenger.

The dependency on the call centre for certain services has seen a drop with the RTA revealing that its call centre (8009090) received 951,492 calls during the first half of 2022.

Authorities asked the community members to use smart and digital channels to obtain “our diverse package of services,” as the RTA is considering upgrading the technology in use at the call centre by introducing “artificial intelligence to ease customers’ accessibility to various channels”.

The RTA received 49,353 complaints and suggested improvement requests.