The authorities will make 7 e-hail services available to Dubai residents.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said a total of 7 companies are registered as e-hail service providers with 6 in service and 1 to commence services shortly.

The companies include:

Uber

Careem

DTC (Dubai Taxi Cooperation)

KOI

WOW

XXRide (started in February 2022)

BaronFleet (to begin operations shortly)

The fares of these services will be based as per the regulations set by RTA.