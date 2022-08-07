Makati City declares ‘climate emergency’

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has declared a state of climate emergency in the city as she makes a commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the highly urbanized city.

“As temperatures and sea levels continue to rise, low-lying coastal areas in cities like Makati have become more vulnerable to strong typhoons that bring floods and landslides,” Binay said in a webinar.

“This will result not only in the disruption of public services but also the displacement of families and even entire communities,” she added.

Binay aims to procure more fleets of electric vehicles and use solar panels in schools and government offices.

Binay also called on both private and public partners to do their share in addressing the climate emergency.

“We call upon everyone to come together and act now. We must ensure aggressive application of the whole-of-society approach in combating climate change. Now is a crucial time to act, and we need to act fast. We need thinkers, doers, and movers,” she said.

The city mayor also appeals to local leaders to hold information campaign on the threat of climate change.

“We must promote sustainability and climate consciousness in all our actions. We must be the change we want to see in our city and the world,” she said.