Husband faces penalty for beating wife, son for not opening house door

A 50-year-old Asian investor beat his wife and their son resulting into their disability which prevented them from doing their personal work for up to twenty days.

The man allegedly beat up the mother and son after they were ‘late’ in opening the door of his house.

After the assault, the court of cassation fined the investor AED 5,000.

Earlier in June 2022, a young man filed a report stating that he and his mother were beaten by his father.

The wife complained that her husband threatened to kill her and beat her as soon as she opened the door of their house.

Results from forensics supported the wife’s claims as her injuries were consistent with the crime.

