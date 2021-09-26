Abusive husband jailed after beating up curious wife who asked why he uses phone secretly at midnight

A Dubai court has sentenced a man to one year in jail for beating up his wife who became suspicious and used to inquire about his usage of his mobile phone secretly at night.

The woman from a GCC country was severely beaten up and received threats from her husband that she would be killed as she sought the reason from him for using his mobile phone secretly after midnight.

RELATED STORY: Wife to receive AED 70,000 after receiving abusive messages from ex-husband

After the woman had filed a complaint with the police against her husband he was summoned and interrogated by the police. The case was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Court of Misdemeanors in Dubai which sentenced the defendant to one year in jail.

After the defendant husband appealed against the judgment it led the Court of Appeal to commute the ruling to one month in jail.

READ ON: Sharjah Police nabs abusive husband following wife’s viral tweet complaint

The case dates back to last January when the woman presented a medical report that she had been beaten up by her husband. She said that the wounds caused to her impeded her from performing her personal needs for a period of more than 21 days.

The woman sustained permanent disabilities of 5 per cent in the right foot and 1 per cent in the left knee. (AW)