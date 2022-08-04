Duterte enjoys retirement in Davao – Mayor Baste

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte sheds light on the retirement of his father former President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City.

On his program “Special Hour with Mayor Baste Duterte”, the Davao Mayor shared some insights on his father’s activities.

“He is enjoying his retirement. Let PRRD retire. He is doing okay,” he said.

Baste said that his father has yet to discuss if he is planning to return to local politics but he would be very much willing to give way should the former president return to politics.

Duterte ended his term last June 30 with President Bongbong Marcos assuming the presidency after winning in the May 2022 elections.

Duterte’s children are still in the political limelight with his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte, eldest son Paolo Duterte as Davao Representative and Baste as city mayor.