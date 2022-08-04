Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte enjoys retirement in Davao – Mayor Baste

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte sheds light on the retirement of his father former President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City.

On his program “Special Hour with Mayor Baste Duterte”, the Davao Mayor shared some insights on his father’s activities.

RELATED STORY: OWWA describes President Duterte as ‘father of OFWs’

“He is enjoying his retirement. Let PRRD retire. He is doing okay,” he said.

Baste said that his father has yet to discuss if he is planning to return to local politics but he would be very much willing to give way should the former president return to politics.

READ ON: “Marunong ang Diyos”: Duterte says God is wise for giving him presidency

Duterte ended his term last June 30 with President Bongbong Marcos assuming the presidency after winning in the May 2022 elections.

Duterte’s children are still in the political limelight with his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte, eldest son Paolo Duterte as Davao Representative and Baste as city mayor.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA Terminal 3 Ticketing Hall Pasay 2014 12 16 06 1

26-year-old man falls to death at NAIA departure area

1 hour ago
Labor attache contract verif exempt

OFWs returning to same employer now exempted for Contract Verification in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
iStock 475485850 1

Rarest of rare case: Girl born with ‘foetus in foetu’

4 hours ago
iStock 1203949841

COVID-19 UPDATE: PCR tests only required in the destination country, clarifies UAE

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button