“Marunong ang Diyos”: Duterte says God is wise for giving him presidency

President Rodrigo Duterte reflected on his last days as Chief Executive after winning the 2016 national elections.

Duterte asked himself on what he could have done to deserve the country’s top post. The president said that he has lingering illness and had a hard time reading.

“Marunong ang Diyos. Binigay niya sa akin ang presidency sa katandaan ko. Ngayon, last year lang ito, naglabasan na lahat ang sakit then ang term ko matatapos na rin. Timing lang,” Duterte said during his speech in Bataan.

“Ewan ko ba kung ano ang nagawa ko sa buhay na ito. Maybe I have done something good na na-impress ko si Jesus… Sa altar, tingin ako kay Hesukristo'” the he added.

Duterte revealed that he always kneel every Holy Week. A contradiction of his remarks against the Catholic Church.

Duterte repeatedly criticized the Catholic Church and even called some of them hypocrites.

“Ganoon ang buhay ko. Pero binigyan ako ng Panginoong Diyos,” he said.

Duterte is now looking forward to his private life in Davao City.

“I used to be a shining star, but after June 30, I will only be an ordinary citizen at ganoon na lang kalaki. Ganoon ang buhay,” he said.

Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte will be sitting as Vice President of the Philippines.

