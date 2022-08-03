Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three face seven years in jail, AED 8,000 fine for phone fraud in Ajman

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced three people to 7 years in jail and an AED 8,000 fine for withdrawing money from a victim’s account by luring him on a phone call.

Two men in Ajman were sentenced to seven years in jail and the Court also handed out the Asian men a AED 7,800 and the police arrested the trio after the victim approached a station to report the crime.

The victim said the men had called him over the phone, impersonating employees from a local bank. They sought a copy of his ID and credit card to update his bank details and the defendants then entered the information into an e-banking system, stealing the money.

The victim had also handed out them the code he had received.

