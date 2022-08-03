Nearly 5 out of 10 Filipino families stayed poor in last months of Duterte admin – SWS

The latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey has found that almost half of Filipino families felt poor in the last months of the administration led by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The SWS survey released on Tuesday which was conducted from June 26 to 29 (the last week of the Duterte administration) showed that 48% of Filipino families rated themselves as poor. The other self-rated poor Filipino families were around 12.2 million showing an increase from the 10.9 million or 43% count in a similar poll conducted in April.

As per the survey, around 31% of respondent families evaluated themselves as borderline poor and the remaining 21% considered themselves as not poor.

The SWS survey also showed that “poor” families in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (areas outside Metro Manila), Visayas, and Mindanao increased. The Visayas showed the highest rise from 48% in April to 64% in June, Metro Manila 41% which was up from its 32% count in April and Mindanao and Balance Luzon increase to 62% and 36% respectively.